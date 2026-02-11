All-night prayer for suspended police minister sparks backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 12-hour night prayer event in support of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has sparked fierce debate on social media, with some calling it a “noble gesture” and others questioning its appropriateness amid serious allegations facing the minister.

Mchunu’s spokesperson Sithembiso Mshengu confirmed that the event is sanctioned by churches in Mpumalanga.

A poster which has been circulating on social media showed that it will feature gospel artists, including Babo Ngcobo, Ayanda Ntanzi, Abanqobi, Mpumi Mtsweni, Ngwazane Mahlalela, Siphosethu Mnisi and Blessings of Christ.

Mshengu said the minister is not behind the initiative.

“Mchunu is not involved in the logistical arrangements as well as the funding of the prayer and will not be attending the prayer,” said Mshengu.

“They did engage him on their initiative and he felt there was nothing untoward, especially when faith groups hold such a prayer in his name as they may do with anyone within the republic or beyond,” he said.

“Unless it is unlawful to hold a prayer in his support but acceptable to every other person, we deem this initiative as a noble gesture of support to him by churches, and its appropriateness or lack thereof cannot be determined by him as there is no calendar as to when a solidarity prayer can be held.”

The event comes as Mchunu has been placed on special leave following explosive claims made last July by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleged corruption within the top ranks of the South African Police Service.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of wrongfully disbanding the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Mchunu has admitted to disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal PKTT, allegedly with the president’s approval. He acknowledged he did so without consulting national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

Evidence before the commission has suggested the unit may have been closed down to benefit criminal syndicates that infiltrated the police.

Mchunu has also been accused of being associated with alleged criminal cartel kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

While several witnesses have implicated Mchunu in wrongdoing before the Madlanga Commission, the Presidency has confirmed that he was not implicated in the commission’s interim report.

The report has not yet been made public due to its interim status, with the final report expected to be released once proceedings conclude.

Divided opinion

On social media the reaction has been sharply divided.

Facebook user Ephraim Skweit wrote: “When faith is compromised, the church loses its posture and assignment. There’s no doubt that this man, with evidence already presented at both the parliamentary ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission, is found wanting and has possible criminal implications of corruption and conspiring or colluding with criminal syndicates.”

Skweit said prayer doesn’t solve everything here, but the “truth”.

“Our prayer must be that he must face the full might of law and justice to be served if he is ever charged,” he said.

Another Facebook user, Ali Tebogo Mudau, defended the minister, saying: “We need to be frank — minister Mchunu has not been implicated in any criminal activities at both ad hoc and Madlanga commission. The only thing he did was to disband PKTT, which is not a criminal act; however, it was a wrong decision.”

The prayer will take place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on February 14.

TimesLIVE