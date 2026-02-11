City Power tests second transformer successfully after Bree substation fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City Power says it has made significant progress in restoring electricity after the fire at the Bree substation, with a second transformer now tested and found to be functional.

Chief operations officer Charles Tlouane said the damaged transformer that burned out in the blaze has been removed and a standby transformer has been successfully tested.

“The second transformer has tested positive, and we are testing cables and reinstating some components that needed to be restored.”

He said once all internal checks and reinstatement work are complete, the utility expects to begin restoring power in the coming days, with re-energisation targeted before the end of the week if all goes according to plan.

The fire, on Friday, caused extensive damage to infrastructure at the substation and left parts of the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas without electricity.

Businesses and residents have reported disruptions ranging from financial losses to safety concerns in darkened buildings.

Tlouane described the incident as severe. He said preliminary investigations suggest there may have been interference at the transformer but due to the extent of the damage, it has been difficult to gather conclusive evidence.

“Everything burnt out completely, and we could not retrieve equipment that may have been used to tamper with the transformer,” he said, adding that investigations are continuing.

City Power has appealed for patience from affected residents and the business community, saying teams are working around the clock to reinstate supply safely.

“We are doing everything within our power to ensure that we restore supply,” said Tlouane.

