Communities given a month to object to new town names

Communities across the Eastern Cape have been given a month to object to several town name changes after they were gazetted on Friday.

Meanwhile, the DA has criticised sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, accusing him of having allegedly misled communities after long-disputed town name changes were gazetted on Friday, despite assurances they would not go ahead.

In January, McKenzie approved 21 geographical name changes across SA.

For the province, the approved name changes include:

Barkly East — Ekhephini;

East London — KuGompo City;

Graaff-Reinet — Robert Sobukwe Town;

Aberdeen — Xamdeboo; and

Adendorp — KwaMseki Bishop Limba;

Aside from those, the famous Barkly Pass will now be known as Mbombo Pass (R58) and Kraai River Pass as Tyumbu Pass.

DA MPL Leander Kruger said the party was mobilising support to object to the proposed name changes.

They were also waiting for responses from the provincial and national Name Changes Committee regarding how the rejected names, seemingly, had been allowed to be processed.

“The DA will be actively assisting residents to object in the correct and legally compliant manner.

“We will be providing individual objection letters for residents to complete and will also make online objection forms available for those who are unable to visit us in person.

“All completed objections will be submitted to the department within the prescribed one-month objection period.

“It is critical that as many objections as possible are lodged within this timeframe.

“The DA supports reconciliation and nation-building in SA.

“However, we do not believe that forced or poorly consulted name changes achieve this goal.”

Kruger said true reconciliation was built through unity, dialogue and respect for communities — not through decisions imposed without meaningful public participation or historical links.

“We further believe that government priorities should be focused on changing lives through improved service delivery.”

Kruger said that communities in these towns were facing serious challenges, including failing infrastructure, unemployment and unreliable basic services.

“These urgent issues deserve the full attention and resources of government.”

The geographical names committee chair in the province, Christian Martin, referred questions to the national department, saying objections were part of the minister’s responsibility.

By Monday, a petition launched by the DA objecting to the name changes had garnered 15,000 signatures.

Speaking on the importance of the name changes, SA Geographical Name Changes Committee deputy chair Johnny Mohlala said it was important to remember that when the colonisers came to SA, they assumed there were no names and started naming without asking locals.

“The reality is that at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, it was decided that since the dignity of a man was taken away, part of the reparations were name changes because they couldn’t quantify the suffering.

“More than name changes, if you want to actually balance the injustices of the past, three things are needed, namely: restoration of dignity, promotion of dignity and the preservation of that dignity.

“Colonisers acted out their affections for their partners, and if you take a name such as Graaff-Reinet, Cornelis Jacob van de Graaff named the town after himself and his wife, Reinet. Graaff was a person who kept slaves.

“The question of naming and renaming is a necessary process to heal society. It’s not a vendetta against anyone.

“I would not attack a name because it’s an Afrikaans name, but if it’s offensive, derogatory or corrupted, it must go.”

Outlining the process of objections, the director for heritage in the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, Wandile Kasibe, said objections may only be lodged within one month from the date of publication of the geographical name in the Government Gazette and must be submitted in writing to the minister.

“The minister may refer the complaint to the council for advice on whether or not to reject or amend a geographical name so approved.

“The minister must inform the complainant of the decision on the complaint and the reasons for the decision,” Kasibe said.

-PLEASE NOTE: This article has been amended. While a name change for Nieu-Bethesda has been proposed, it is not on the list of gazetted names.

