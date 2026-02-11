Defence in Safa president Danny Jordaan’s fraud trial requests more time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Safa president Danny Jordaan, businessman Trevor Neethling and Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. File photo.

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday postponed the case against South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and others until April 16.

Jordaan, former Safa CFO Gron Hluyo, former journalist and director of Grit Communications Trevor Neethling, his entity Grit Communications, and Russell Paul face multiple charges, including fraud involving more than R1m, theft and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

The postponement follows a request by the defence for additional time to consult the accused and prepare for trial. The defence further requested that the matter be provisionally struck off the roll, citing pending review applications before the Johannesburg high court.

“The state, however, reiterated that it has always been ready to proceed with the trial and argued that the matter should be set down for hearing on the proposed date,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

The state alleges that in December 2017, Jordaan unlawfully signed and backdated a service level agreement between Safa and Grit Communications for public relations and communication services. The agreement was allegedly not approved through proper Safa processes and was purportedly intended to protect Jordaan’s personal image.

Jordaan is further accused of procuring security services for personal use under the guise of Safa business. It is further alleged that Hluyo authorised payments to Grit Communications and a security company despite knowing that the agreements were unauthorised and unlawful.

All accused remain on bail of R20,000 each until their next court appearance.

“The NPA remains ready to proceed with the trial and is committed to the finalisation of the matter. The state will oppose any delays that may undermine the administration of justice,” Mohlatlole said.

TimesLIVE