Five die, 160 families homeless after severe storms in Eastern Cape district

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A house in Qunu village is among more than 260 houses that have been damaged by inclement weather conditions in the OR Tambo district since last week.

At least five people, including a seven-year-old child, have died and more than 160 families have been left homeless after violent storms tore through parts of the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape.

This prompted the activation of emergency disaster response measures across several local municipalities.

The deaths follow days of severe weather that have battered large areas of the province since last week, bringing heavy rain, intense lightning and gale-force winds that caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, farmland and livestock.

OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane confirmed on Tuesday that the fatalities occurred in the King Sabata Dalindyebo, Ingquza Hill and Nyandeni local municipalities:

Among the victims was a seven-year-old child from Nyandeni who was struck by lightning at home on Saturday.

The municipality recorded two other weather-related deaths in Nyandeni, bringing its total to three. Kolwane said one of the Nyandeni victims was a 36-year-old man from Lwandlana village who was struck by lightning inside his house.

In Ingquza Hill, an 18-year-old girl from Buhlanyanga village died after being struck by lightning at her home.

In a separate incident in King Sabata Dalindyebo, a 64-year-old man from Matheko village in ward 28 died on Thursday at about 5pm when a structure collapsed during a storm. “He was inside a neighbour’s house at the time when part of the building fell on him,” Kolwane said.

“The OR Tambo district municipality has activated disaster response measures following severe weather conditions that brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the district,” Kolwane said. — Ncebakazi Kolwane, OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson

As the extent of the damage became clear, the OR Tambo municipality activated its disaster response mechanisms.

“The OR Tambo district municipality has activated disaster response measures following severe weather conditions that brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the district,” Kolwane said.

“Communities in Ingquza Hill, Kumkani Mhlontlo, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Nyandeni and Port St Johns local municipalities have been affected. Initial assessments confirm damage to homes, roads, crops and local infrastructure.”

Preliminary figures indicate that more than 260 households have been affected, with more than 160 families left homeless.

Many other homes sustained partial damage, while losses to agriculture, livestock, road infrastructure and electricity supply have also been reported.

“The municipality extends its deepest condolences to the affected families and communities,” Kolwane said.

She said disaster management teams were working on the ground alongside local municipalities to provide immediate relief, including temporary shelter, food parcels and essential household items.

“The district authority, guided by verified assessment reports, is engaging sector departments to align available resources and plan appropriate interventions,” she said. “In partnership with all spheres of government, further support will be mobilised once assessments are completed and the needs of affected households are fully confirmed.”

Kolwane acknowledged Eskom’s efforts to restore electricity supply in several affected areas, saying this was critical in supporting water services, health facilities and ongoing relief operations.

OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to communities affected by the storms.

“Our focus is to protect lives, restore dignity and ensure that no family is left without support. We are present with our communities and will continue working until stability is restored,” he said.

We ask our communities to take these weather warnings seriously by taking refuge in safe places. They should also consider rescheduling their trips and taking children to school for safety reasons. All emergency services are on standby to respond to any eventuality. Safety is everyone’s responsibility — let us stay alert and stay alive — Zolile Williams, Eastern Cape Cogta MEC

Residents were urged to:

remain vigilant;

report damages through ward councillors or local disaster management offices; and

heed weather advisories issued by the SA Weather Service.

The storms have also dealt a blow to rural livelihoods.

In Chaguba village in the Port St Johns local municipality, at least 11 cows were killed after being struck by lightning last week.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams warned that further inclement weather, including thunderstorms capable of causing flooding and power disruptions, was forecast.

“We ask our communities to take these weather warnings seriously by taking refuge in safe places. They should also consider rescheduling their trips and taking children to school for safety reasons,” Williams said. “All emergency services are on standby to respond to any eventuality. Safety is everyone’s responsibility — let us stay alert and stay alive.”

SA Weather Service forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said a combination of seasonal factors and weather systems had contributed to the severity of the storms. She said persistent rainfall since the start of summer had left the ground saturated, making homes and infrastructure more vulnerable to further rain and strong winds.

“During summer, thunderstorms tend to become severe, with strong winds and excessive lightning,” Chiloane said.

She said a cut-off low pressure system was responsible for much of the recent rainfall in the Eastern Cape. “This system can last a day or up to five days. Wherever it moves, it triggers storms and can lead to flooding.”

Chiloane said that above-normal rainfall had been forecast for summer and autumn, with cold fronts expected to become more frequent as the province moved into autumn.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch