From Soweto to Midrand, dry taps persist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The water outages are being driven by a combination of technical failures and supply constraints, including a Rand Water pipe burst and a leaking reservoir, which placed additional strain on Johannesburg Water’s network.

Johannesburg’s latest water crisis began in late January, triggered by disruptions at bulk supply level and compounded by a fragile municipal network that has struggled to recover, leaving thousands of residents without water weeks later.

The immediate turning point came after technical failures at Rand Water infrastructure, including an explosion and power-related disruptions that reduced supply to the City of Johannesburg.

While Rand Water later said operations had stabilised, Johannesburg Water systems failed to recover fully, with reservoirs unable to refill amid high demand, ongoing leaks and operational interventions to prevent total collapse.

By early February, Johannesburg Water confirmed demand across the city exceeded available capacity, forcing the utility to throttle or close outlets, particularly overnight, in an attempt to rebuild reservoir levels.

The result has been rolling and prolonged outages across many regions.

Some of the most affected areas are:

Soweto, particularly Meadowlands, Orlando East, Doornkop, Zondi, Power Park and surrounding systems, where reservoirs dropped to critically low or empty levels.

Central Johannesburg, including areas supplied by Alexander Park, Berea and Crown Gardens reservoirs, where residents have experienced days without water after outlets were closed to allow capacity to build.

Midrand, including Erand, President Park and Diepsloot, where declining reservoir levels and high demand have led to poor pressure or no supply, especially in higher-lying areas.

The Deep South, including Orange Farm, Ennerdale, Lawley and parts of Lenasia, where low reservoirs and sustained consumption have slowed recovery.

Johannesburg Water has cited poor incoming supply, high demand, illegal connections and ageing infrastructure as key reasons for the slow stabilisation of the system.

For residents, the crisis has disrupted daily life, work and dignity.

In Meadowlands, Soweto, resident Thandi Zulu said her household had gone nearly a week without water.

“We wake up not knowing if today there will be water. You can’t cook, you can’t wash, and going to work becomes stressful because you are exhausted before the day even starts,” she said.

In the Johannesburg CBD, Sipho Dlamini, who lives in a high-rise apartment block, said the outage had affected safety and hygiene.

“There is no water at all. Toilets don’t flush and food goes bad. We are forced to buy water, and not everyone can afford that,” he said.

In Midrand, Naledi Khumalo said intermittent supply had made working from home impossible.

“The water comes for a few hours and then disappears. Meetings are interrupted because you are running around storing water instead of doing your job,” said Khumalo.

Dr Ferrial Adam, WaterCAN executive director, said the water outages are being driven by a combination of technical failures and supply constraints, including a Rand Water pipe burst and a leaking reservoir, which placed additional strain on Johannesburg Water’s network. She said the system has struggled to recover.

“Rand Water has reduced supply to the City of Johannesburg at a time when the system needs to be stabilised after recent technical failures made the situation worse,” said Adam.

The situation was compounded with Johannesburg Water employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union downing tools this week.

Residents are planning picket protests on Wednesday morning.

DA leader Helen Zille, who is hoping to become the city’s mayor after the local government elections this year, showed how the problems were worsened by water leaks not being repaired timeously. She went to Linbro Park where a major leak had not been fixed after a week.

TimesLIVE