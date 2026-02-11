Gauteng MEC says full scholar transport operations to resume

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scholar transport operators (mainly buses) paid by the government halted their services due to non-payment by the department, dating back to November last year. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA/ File photo

Story audio is generated using AI

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says full government-subsidised scholar transport operations across the province will resume on Monday, after the services were stopped on Tuesday.

Scholar transport operators (mainly buses) paid by the government halted their services due to non-payment by the department, dating back to November last year.

More than 200,000 pupils were stranded.

Chiloane gave an update after a meeting with scholar transport service providers on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting involved associations representing about 250 contracted scholar transport service providers, operating about 3,600 buses and transporting about 238,000 pupils daily across Gauteng.

“During the engagement, service providers outlined a number of concerns previously raised through their associations. Of the issues presented, some fell outside the mandate of the education sector and were accordingly clarified as matters that must be addressed with the relevant departments,” Chiloane said.

Chiloane said they were able to resolve all matters falling within the GDE’s mandate, including the resolution of payments.

He confirmed that outstanding invoices for November 2025 will be processed and paid by the end of the week.

“We acknowledge the frustration and distress experienced by learners, parents and communities during this period. The disruption of scholar transport services is not a situation we take lightly, and we regret the inconvenience caused,” he said.

The education MEC said the department was encouraged by the progress made and remains confident that the resolutions reached will lead to the full normalisation of scholar transport services across Gauteng, ensuring that learner safety, dignity and access to education remain protected at all times.

Chiloane expressed his condolences to the families of a Grade R pupil from Bennet Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, who died after being injured at school, and a Grade 12 pupil from Vosloorus Comprehensive Secondary School who allegedly fell ill during afternoon study sessions last Wednesday.

TimesLIVE