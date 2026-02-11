Gauteng scrambles to place 1,100 pupils, a month into academic year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane says more than 1000 grade 1 and 8 pupils have not been placed.

Almost a month into the 2026 academic year, the Gauteng department of education says 1,174 pupils are still waiting for placement in schools across the province.

Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane revealed this at a media briefing on Tuesday.

He said that of the pupils awaiting placement, 882 were Grade 1 and 292 Grade 8.

“The remaining unplaced learners are largely affected by shortages in high-demand areas, particularly in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni areas,” he said.

According to the MEC, the delay in placing those pupils is due to delays in the acquisition of mobile classrooms.

“We are having a challenge with mobile classrooms as there are not enough. Therefore, we have decided to place learners in temporary classes until there are enough to place them in schools that are compliant,” he said.

The department said that while it may not always be possible to place pupils in their preferred schools, parents have been reassured that all qualifying pupils will be accommodated as engagements with schools continue.