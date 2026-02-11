Howick teen airlifted to hospital in critical condition after medical incident at school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Howick teenager was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following an incident at her school.

A Howick school pupil was airlifted to a Pietermaritzburg hospital on Wednesday after she suffered a medical emergency and fell down a flight of stairs.

Midlands EMS Howick and Advanced Life Support paramedics responded to Howick High School to attend to the 18-year-old pupil who was reported to be unresponsive.

Roland Robertson of Midlands EMS said: “On arrival, it was established the pupil student had suffered a serious medical condition and subsequently fell down a flight of stairs on the school premises. The patient was found to be in a critical and life-threatening condition requiring urgent advanced medical intervention.”

Due to the severity of her condition, paramedics called the Netcare 911 medical helicopter to take her to hospital.

“The patient was stabilised on scene, placed on a manual ventilator, and airlifted to a level one trauma hospital for further specialised care.”

He said police and Knight Security Services provided assistance with crowd control at the scene and at the landing zone.

