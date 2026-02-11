Police appeal for help after Eastern Cape gunman kills two, wounds third victim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Double murder suspect Lwambeso Dyantyi is on the run.

Eastern police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly shot dead his cousin and a neighbour, leaving the third victim wounded.

The provincial serious and violent crime investigation unit is hunting for Lwambeso Dyantyi, 28, who is facing two counts of murder and attempted murder.

The incident happened on 27 July 2023 in Zone 1, Zwelitsha, Qonce.

“The suspect was never arrested, as he is believed to have fled to different areas,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“Police investigation was conducted to trace the suspect with no success.

“The investigating officer applied for a warrant of arrest and was later issued.

Lwambeso Dtyantyi (Supplied)

Police appeal to anyone with information that can help in solving the case to contact the provincial serious and violent crime investigation unit detective constable Omphemetse Moepeng on 060-594-6999 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or report to any nearest police station.

