Pressure management is necessary to protect reservoirs: Joburg Water

Mayor Dada Morero plans to address a media briefing to provide an update on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Water says its system “remains under significant pressure”, attributing this to high demand, infrastructure constraints and ongoing supply challenges.

This as many suburbs across the metro have for days, some for weeks, endured dry taps or intermittent supply.

“Localised interruptions and pressure management do not mean the system has failed. They are necessary steps to protect reservoirs and maintain broader supply across the city,” Johannesburg Water said in a statement.

“Residents are strongly urged to reduce water consumption immediately and comply with current restrictions. Excessive use, especially during peak periods, places avoidable strain on the system and increases the risk of wider outages.”

Here is a breakdown of problem areas provided by Johannesburg Water on Tuesday night:

The Commando System is constrained, and some areas may experience low pressure to intermittent supply while technical interventions continue.

Crosby reservoir is low but supplying, with poor pressure to no water expected in some zones.

Brixton 1 reservoir is supplying fairly but low with poor pressure expected.

Brixton 1 tower is also low but supplying with poor pressure to no water expected.

Brixton 2 reservoir is low but supplying with poor pressure expected.

Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs are on bypass with poor pressure to no water expected in affected areas.

Johannesburg Water said: “These are localised system management measures, not a collapse of the network.”

Structural repairs to a leaking reservoir, which will be ongoing until April, are affecting Melville, Emmarentia, Richmond, Greenside, Westdene, Westcliff, Auckland Park and Parktown West.

Johannesburg Water said supply is being provided via bypass during the repair period. The benefit will be improved service reliability, continuity of supply and reduced water losses.

