Pupils from three Orange Farm schools in violent clash

A violent confrontation broke out between pupils from three high schools in Orange Farm on Tuesday morning after a pupil was allegedly stabbed.

Pupils from Jabulile Secondary School, Raphila Secondary School and Quoqua Secondary School allegedly went to the Raphila school premises armed with sharp objects and pangas and stabbed a pupil.

According to reports, it is unclear what sparked the conflict.

A private conflict resolution company said when they heard the news, their student teacher guides (STG) task team was quickly deployed.

The team is part of a pilot programme aimed at dealing with school-related disputes before they spiral out of control.

Chairperson Johannes Majoe said the main focus is to restore order and protect pupils. “I condemned gangsterism in schools and the team is trying to understand the root cause of the conflict.”

He said his members are at the schools assesssing the damage to school property and checking on pupils who may have been injured.

He said the extent of injuries and damage has not been confirmed and investigations are under way.

This is a developing story

