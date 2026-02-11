South Africa

Reservoir ‘throttling and load-shifting’ as Gauteng tries to fix dry taps

Residents of Serala View and Flora Park in Polokwane have had to rely on municipal water tanks after low pressure from a nearby reservoir resulted in taps running dry. They've blocked a contractor from working and are demanding subcontracts. / ESA ALEXANDER
Residents across a wide area in Johannesburg are without piped water. File image: Esa Alexander

The Gauteng government says it has established a “war room” to stabilise water supply in the province.

With many suburbs without a reliable water supply since late January, the team tasked with fixing the challenges will be drawn from national government departments, Rand Water, and municipalities. Its purpose is to strengthen coordination, enable real-time system monitoring and improve joint decision-making.

The province said: “Early signs of recovery have been observed in parts of the system, supported by pressure management, reservoir throttling and strategic load-shifting.”

However, it added that “storage levels remain under pressure”.

The province cited challenges including high consumption, ageing infrastructure, non-revenue water and rapid population growth.

