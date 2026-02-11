Sandlana dealt another blow as his bail appeal is dismissed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mike Sandlana leader of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church accused of bribing a Pretoria high court judge applies for bail. File photo

The leader of one of the factions of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), Bhekumuzi Mike Sandlana, was dealt another blow when the Pretoria high court dismissed his bail appeal.

The 64-year-old’s appeal followed his unsuccessful bail application, which was dismissed by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on December 22.

The court had found Sandlana failed to discharge the onus placed on him to show the court, on a balance of probabilities, that the interest of justice permitted his release.

He is charged with 19 counts of corruption.

The church leader is accused of bribing high court judge Portia Phahlane to deliver a favourable judgment in a succession dispute involving three men in the wealthy church.

Sandlana and his spokesperson, Vusi Ndala, were arrested in November with Phahlane, who presided over the controversial legal succession battle for control of the IPHC.

Phahlane’s son Kagiso, was also arrested and was granted bail with his mother and Ndala.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said between 2021 and 2022, Sandlana allegedly made payments totalling about R2.4m into various bank accounts for the benefit of judge Phahlane, with the intention that she preside over his ongoing civil matter in the high court and rule in his favour.

In his bail appeal, Mahanjana said Sandlana argued that the magistrate erred in finding that he failed to satisfy the court that the interests of justice permitted his release on bail.

“His legal team submitted that his possession of multiple identity documents resulted from attempts to correct administrative errors for which he was not responsible. They further argued that Sandlana was not a flight risk, citing his church, ownership of multiple properties, and strong ties to South Africa,” she said.

Opposing the appeal, state advocates Phumla Dwane and Willem van Zyl argued that Sandlana posed a flight risk due to his possession of multiple identity documents and his ability to travel outside the country without using a passport.

They further submitted that Sandlana allegedly committed the offences while out on bail in another matter that was before the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

The high court found that Sandlana failed to satisfy the court that his release on bail would be in the interests of justice, dismissing his bail appeal.

The matter involving Sandlana and his four co-accused will return to the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on March 6.

TimesLIVE