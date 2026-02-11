Water supply to Midrand will take days for full restoration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Carlswald Decor Centre was one of the retail complexes affected by the water crisis in Midrand.

“Complete recovery is expected over the coming days,” Johannesburg Water says about supply challenges in Midrand.

The area has been suffering with dry taps and intermittent supply since late January.

“Most reservoirs are supplying fairly while a few are low. Most suburbs are receiving water, but restoration is progressing slowly due to the overall high demand in Johannesburg Water systems. Restoration periods will differ,” the entity said.

Systems that have improved and recovered, supplying fairly to adequately, are Grand Central reservoir and tower, Rabie Ridge reservoir and tower, Randjesfontein reservoir and tower, Development Bank reservoir and tower and Steyn City reservoir.

Erand reservoir and tower, President Park reservoir and tower and Diepsloot reservoir are “supplying but declining and poor pressure to no water may occur in higher-lying areas.”

On Tuesday night, the Diepsloot reservoir was critically low and experiencing high demand. It was closed overnight and reopened in the morning.

Johannesburg Water said it is closely monitoring levels and will implement all necessary interventions to retain capacity once reservoirs reach critical levels.

“These interventions, as and when the system is low, are implemented to balance the system and achieve fairly and equitable distribution.

“Further improvements will happen progressively and pumping into the tower is ongoing depending on the reservoir level.”

The metro said the Johannesburg Water and Rand Water systems “are recovering gradually”.

“The entities are in close contact, monitoring and putting in necessary interventions. Alternate water is provided in a regionally coordinated manner.”

