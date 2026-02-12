It’s about saving lives: Volunteer lifeguards on Cape Town beaches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volunteer lifeguards conducted 2,052 hours of duty on the Clifton beaches over the 2025/2026 festive season.

The Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club has given a shout out to its group of volunteers who patrolled four iconic Cape Town beaches over the festive season.

Clocking 2,052 hours on duty to keep holidaymakers safe, the team treated 30 medical incidents ranging from fractures and dislocations to cuts and abrasions. They successfully performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on two occasions.

The club patrol captain, Paul Lassen, who commended the team members for their service and vigilance, said they were motivated by their love of the sea, enjoyment of physical fitness and a willingness to give back to their communities.

“A driving force to learn such a skill derives from the desire to respect and be confident in the ocean... We happily give up our time to serve the public and prevent drownings and incidents from taking place. To save lives is the priority.”

Lassen, who has been a surf lifesaver for 18 years, said, “It is a healthy and fun way to stay fit while being outdoors and in the ocean. It is an added bonus that through the club we learn the skills to save someone from a young age as well as learn to respect and be confident in the ocean, no matter the conditions.

“Lifesaving, or becoming a lifeguard, isn’t a sport or a skill you learn, it’s a lifestyle. I admire how there are so many people who contribute to this voluntary organisation, from parents to sponsors to coaches to lifeguard instructors to the five-year-old micro nippers learning water safety to the lifeguards who patrol the beaches.”

Of the nearly two decades he has been a lifeguard, he said: “You cannot recall all the lives that you’ve saved. However, we will always remember the few that we weren’t able to save.”

Among the notable interventions by lifesavers over the festive season, the club said a boy was playing in the shore-break at Clifton’s 4th beach on January 4.

Lifeguards Len Brandes, Jessie Allot and Alexa Heldsinger noticed him jumping and bobbing in the water for an extended period. Concerned for his safety, they maintained a watchful eye. When they noticed that he didn’t rise above the water again, patrol lifeguard Jay Samuels quickly moved in to assist.

On reaching the boy, he discovered that the child was unconscious. The team swiftly brought him to shore, where they began CPR. Additional lifeguards arrived with medical equipment and after two minutes, the boy coughed up water and began breathing again.

On December 14, an elderly woman collapsed. Lifeguards Ellen Hodgkinson and Bronson Shaw found her unresponsive, exhibiting signs of a heart attack.

After calling emergency services and retrieving a defibrillator, Bronson initiated CPR when her condition worsened, and additional lifeguards quickly joined to assist. The team successfully administered a shock with the defibrillator, and by the time advanced medical personnel arrived, the patient’s pulse was restored. She was stabilised and transported to hospital.

On November 9, a 19-year-old jumped from a rocky ledge without assessing the waters below, resulting in a serious neck injury.

Lifeguards Emily Roff and Tyler Ernstzen, who were praised for their rapid response, employed their training in spinal stabilisation techniques, assessing his condition while keeping him calm and calling for back-up. He was transported to Groote Schuur Hospital, where he began his recovery.

But it is not only on the beach and in the waves that the lifeguards offered their help.

We have seen it all. From sharks to rabid seals, members of the public fighting with guns and knives, protests on the beach, freak waves, paragliders landing in the water, etc. It’s hard to pick one that stands out. — Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club patrol captain Paul Lassen

On December 21, noticing smoke billowing from a property, Peter Hodgkinson and Jack Allott helped douse the fire using buckets and containers.

The club runs water safety awareness events where it strives to impart the message that “the ocean and alcohol do not mix”.

This is despite the drinking of liquor on beaches and other public spaces being illegal.

“Most of the incident and/or drownings that we respond to are the result of people drinking alcohol and swimming,” said Lassen. “It’s such a shame for a life to be lost to something like being intoxicated and jumping off a rock into shallow water or swimming in a dangerous area or even just swimming out of one’s comfort zone. We see it often and it always saddens us to witness.”

Asked about some of the bizarre things he’s witnessed, Lassen said: “We have seen it all. From sharks to rabid seals, members of the public fighting with guns and knives, protests on the beach, freak waves, paragliders landing in the water, etc. It’s hard to pick one that stands out.”

Across the country, at least 33 drownings were recorded over the festive season, with 187 serious rescues between November to early January, according to preliminary data from Lifesaving South Africa.

The majority of drownings were at unpatrolled or non-lifeguarded beaches where victims were caught in rip currents. Alcohol was also cited in several cases.

Lifesaving SA, which works with the education department on improved safety initiatives, said drowning represents the second-highest cause of accidental death, after road accidents, for youth under 17 years old.

The Clifton club said its lifeguards undergo year-round training in physical fitness, medical knowledge, and simulated rescues, “to ensure they are fully prepared to respond when it matters most”.

Lassen said when on duty, they focus on prevention techniques to minimise the risk of bathers getting into trouble in the surf.

The club’s tips for surf safety include:

Never dive headfirst into shallow water: Always enter feet first to avoid hidden hazards lurking beneath the surface, such as rocks.

Avoid jumping from rocks or structures: A stunning view is not worth risking serious injury — steer clear of these tempting spots.

Respect lifeguard instructions: Lifeguards are there for your safety — listen to their direction regarding where to swim and other safety precautions.

Swim only in designated areas: Staying within lifeguarded zones, between the yellow flags, gives you access to assistance if needed.

Watch for currents and rips: Even in seemingly calm waters, there can be unsuspecting rip currents that can sweep you out of your comfort zone.

Never leave a child unattended on a beach or near the water: Children can quickly be swept into deep waters, and a drowning takes silent seconds.

Be aware of the sun: Heat exhaustion and sun stroke can creep up on you. Drink lots of water and stay cool.

How to Get Out of a Rip Current:

Swim parallel to the shore: Instead of struggling against the current, swim sideways until you feel it weakening, then head back to shore at an angle.

Float or tread water: If you’re exhausted, it’s best to float on your back or tread water. This conserves energy while you wait for assistance.

Signal for help: Keep an eye out for lifeguards. Raising an arm and shouting can make the difference during a stressful situation.

