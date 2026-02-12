POLL | What does Lesufi’s hotel comment say to those who can’t afford that option?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina, right, deputy minister David Mahlobo, left, and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during their visit to the Brixton reservoir in Johannesburg.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has come under fire after telling angry residents in Brixton that he has also experienced water shortages and in some instances has had to book into a hotel to clean up before official engagements.

“I also experience water shortages and in certain instances I had to go to a certain hotel so that I could bathe and go to my commitments,” Lesufi said during a visit by government officials to a local reservoir.

The comment quickly caused a stir on social media, with some accusing the premier of being tone-deaf and out of touch, while others argued he was simply being honest about the impact of the water disruptions.

For many residents battling prolonged outages without alternative options, the remark hit a nerve, raising questions about privilege, leadership and accountability during a service delivery crisis.