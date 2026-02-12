Public protector orders review of SANParks spokesperson’s appointment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The public protector says the appointment of Johannes Louw as head of corporate communications and spokesperson at South African National Parks (SANParks) was irregular.

This is because he did not meet the minimum educational requirements stated in the advertisement for the post.

In her remedial action, the public protector ordered SANParks, within 90 days of receiving the report, to initiate a process of judicial review of Louw’s appointment.

In a report dated December 30 and made available on Thursday, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka said SANParks functionaries acted improperly when they shortlisted, interviewed and appointed Louw, who did not possess an honours degree in journalism, communications or public relations, or an equivalent, as stipulated in the SANParks competency-based job description.

Based on the evidence and information obtained during the investigation, the public protector concluded that Louw’s B Juris degree was not equivalent to an honours degree.

The investigation originated from a complaint from one of the candidates who was shortlisted and interviewed for the position.

The complainant alleged he later learnt that concerns regarding the appointment of Louw were raised in parliament, after a disclosure made by a whistleblower in SANParks.

The complainant alleged Louw did not meet the advertised requirements in terms of relevant work experience and academic qualifications. It was also alleged Louw had experience limited to the communications division of the ANC and held a degree not aligned with the professional criteria outlined for the role.

The complainant alleged that based on available information, it appeared that the appointment was influenced by political considerations and that Louw was selected as a political deployee of the ANC, rather than through a merit-based process.

The public protector said after receiving submissions from the SANParks functionaries – which were duly considered - and after analysing evidence and regulatory frameworks that SANParks should have complied with, the allegation that SANParks appointed Louw without meeting the minimum qualification requirements was substantiated.

Gcaleka said the justification for Louw’s shortlisting based on the Employment Equity Act (EEA) and its code was misplaced.

“The position was not designated as an equity-targeted post, and the application of the suitably qualified principle was inconsistent and selectively applied, undermining fairness and objectivity.”

Gcaleka found that SANParks head of human capital management Makgomo Umlaw, with the concurrence of SANParks acting managing executive: tourism Gary de Kock, shortlisted Louw and two other candidates despite them not meeting the essential qualification criteria.

“This conduct constitutes a procedural irregularity and is contrary to the principles of fairness and objectivity.”

She said the endorsement and interview of candidates who did not have the minimum qualifications prescribed in the job advertisement by the members of the interview panel, which led to the appointment of Louw, was in contravention of the recruitment policy, which required candidates to be evaluated and identified in accordance with the competencies specified in the job profile.

In her investigation, the public protector interviewed, among others, SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello, who said Louw was shortlisted based on the principle of considering relevant experience, skills and the potential to perform the role.

Sello said this approach was consistent with the EEA Code, which allowed for broader criteria beyond formal qualifications.

Sello said the rationale for shortlisting Louw was informed by the EEA, which recognised candidates as “suitably qualified” not only based on formal qualifications, but also on prior learning, relevant experience, and the capacity to acquire, within a reasonable time, the ability to perform the job.

The public protector filed a notice to all affected parties for their response after sharing her provisional report with the parties in October 2025. This included a notice to Louw.

In a letter to the public protector, Louw said he acted in good faith throughout the recruitment process.

“However, he is concerned by the provisional findings and the proposed remedial action of judicial review, particularly given the procedural concerns arising from the sequence of correspondence and the severe personal and professional repercussions at the age of 55,” the report read.

Louw said the B Juris degree, coupled with more than 30 years of professional communications experience, including 15 years at senior and executive levels, met the intended purpose of the post as defined in SANParks’ own recruitment policies.

In his letter, Louw said his brief eight-month involvement with the ANC in 2023 was a voluntary professional engagement as a strategic communications specialist, not a political deployment. This limited interaction could not lawfully or factually define his broader 30-year professional trajectory, he said.

Without conceding that the appointment was in any way irregular, Louw proposed a number of alternatives.

One was a corrective qualification alignment which entailed facilitating a South African Qualifications Authority’s recognition of prior learning assessment or an accredited bridging course to formally align his qualification without nullifying his appointment.

Another was to direct SANParks to conduct a policy compliance audit and apply corrective steps without prejudicing his current status.

The public protector also ordered that SANParks take disciplinary action against Sello, Umlaw and SANParks regional manager: northern region, Reuben Ngwenya, for their respective roles in the shortlisting and selection process for non-qualifying candidates.

The public protector also ordered SANParks to initiate a review of the selection and recruitment policy to incorporate detailed guidelines for shortlisting and adopting best practices aimed at eliminating non-compliance.

