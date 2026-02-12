Rubber bullets fired as NMU students block entrances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chaos erupted at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Thursday as students blocked the road leading to the north and south campus in protest of several issues ahead of the first week of lectures.

The situation quickly escalated, with SAPS and private security firing rubber bullets and nylon plastic bullets at protesting students as the smoke from burning tyres filled the air.

Student representative council (SRC) president Somila Komani said the protest comes after multiple requests from the SRC to the university regarding accommodation, transport and meal vouchers went unanswered.

“The issues are not just issues we woke up [with this morning] to protest. We have been engaging the university and none of them want to assist us,” she said.

With regards to accommodation, Komani said there is a shortage of available accommodation for students. “Every night we struggle to go to sleep because there are a lot of students that are looking for accommodation. These students are only funded for tuition, which is leaving us with the question of where does the university expect the students to stay.”

There are also issues regarding a shortage of student transport, among other issues, Komani said.

I told the VC that the dean of students is nowhere. We have been engaging him since the fifth of January and he hasn’t done anything. The dean has to make a decision and he doesn’t want to make a decision — SRC) president Somila Komani

“We started this protest peacefully. We are only starting burning things after they started shooting at us.”

The SRC has engaged the university multiple times, even writing a letter to the vice-chancellor (VC) on Wednesday, said Komani.

“I told the VC that the dean of students is nowhere. We have been engaging him since the fifth of January and he hasn’t done anything. The dean has to make a decision and he doesn’t want to make a decision.”

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbalela said the university noted the blockage of entrances to both the North and South campuses. “The group obstructed access with burning tyres and barricades, seeking to prevent students and staff from attending classes and reporting for duty,” she said.

“Reports of intimidation directed at members of the university community have also been received. Such actions are unacceptable and inconsistent with the university’s values and principles.”

She said while the university respects and upholds the constitutionally protected right to protest, this right may not be exercised in a manner that infringes on the rights, safety, and academic activities of others.

“Management has been actively engaging with the SRC. Matters previously raised as demands have been addressed, and outstanding issues remain under consideration through established engagement processes involving the SRC.”

The Herald