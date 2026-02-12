University of Johannesburg named Africa’s top university

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been confirmed as the leading university on the African continent across multiple global rankings systems.

In the inaugural QS World University Rankings: Sub-Saharan Africa, UJ came second overall out of nearly 70 universities from 21 countries. This follows other rankings that have placed UJ first in Africa, including the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which recognised UJ for the societal impact of its programmes.

UJ has also been ranked number one among African universities younger than 50 years.

UJ’s vice-chancellor and principal, Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi said: “These rankings, including the latest one by QS, vindicates our university’s vision as the international university of choice anchored in the African continent and the global South.

“Our partnerships are purposeful and impact driven. They advance joint research, doctoral mobility and innovation platforms that are contributing meaningfully to knowledge production and socio-economic progress across the continent.”

The QS rankings also placed UJ first in Sub-Saharan Africa for International Research Network, showing its strong global connections and collaborations.

UJ has introduced unique programmes to strengthen its role in Africa, including the Africa-by-Bus programme, which takes students and academics to different countries on the continent to work with universities, communities, and industry leaders.

All undergraduate students also take compulsory modules such as African Insight, which teaches the history, politics and cultures of the continent and another on artificial intelligence.

UJ’s academic strength is recognised worldwide. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject recently placed it first in computer science, engineering, physical sciences, and business and economics.

Mpedi said the results show UJ’s strategy is working.

“The rankings confirm that our strategy is producing tangible results, but more importantly they affirm that UJ is shaping Africa’s future through knowledge, innovation and impact.”

