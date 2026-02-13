In affluent Western Cape, farmers lose cattle to drought

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ilse and Christian Pienaar attend to their cattle during feeding time on their farm near Mossel Bay during a severe drought in parts of the Western Cape on February 6 2026.

In South Africa’s most visited and affluent province, the Western Cape, one of the worst droughts in living memory is drying up dams, scorching grass, and killing livestock, prompting the government to declare a national emergency this month.

Scientists said climate change is causing worsening droughts in the province, which draws tourists to its vineyards, beaches and the lush slopes of Table Mountain above Cape Town but lies on the edge of the advancing semi-desert Karoo. In 2015 a drought almost dried up taps in the city, and farmers said this one has been more brutal than a decade ago.

Over the weekend, Christian and Ilze Pienaar were distributing feed to keep their hungry cattle alive. One cow had recently starved to death, its bones visible through its skin.

“The drought before wasn’t this bad because there was still grazing,” Ilze, 40, told Reuters. “Now there’s nothing. The dams are dry, and we’re spending all our money on feed.”

She said she’d lost 16 cattle and 13 sheep since January.

The drought, which has also ravaged parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, comes weeks after floods blamed on climate change and cyclical La Niña weather washed out the northeastern part of South Africa and killed 200 people across the region.

“The intensity and duration of droughts and floods in this corner of the world are increasing,” said Anton Cartwright, an economist with the African Centre for Cities.

“Farmers [here] are very good at adapting to weather, but the weather is becoming much less predictable,” he said. “Seasons aren’t occurring, starting and ending at the same time of the year. It’s probably going to get worse.”

Reuters