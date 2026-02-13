Kimberley man gets life for rape of epileptic teen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Kimberley regional court has sentenced Ernest Beukus, 50, to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl with epilepsy.

The rape took place on October 19 2019, in Roodepan, Kimberley.

While the victim, a pupil with special needs who suffers from epilepsy, was walking to extra classes on a Saturday morning, Beukus dragged her into an abandoned building, threatened her with a knife, and raped her.

The victim reported the incident to a teacher the following Monday, and Beukus was arrested and charged with rape. He remained in custody throughout the proceedings, as the prosecution successfully opposed his bail application.

“Given the victim’s special needs, the trial incorporated sensitive measures led by advocate Nicola van Niekerk. These included the use of specially weighted dolls to aid her testimony,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Friday.

He said a comprehensive victim impact statement, prepared by Lerato Modisane, detailed the profound and lasting trauma endured by the victim, who collapsed several times while testifying.

“This life sentence delivers a clear message: sexual violence, particularly against vulnerable community members, will face the full force of the law,” Senokoatsane said.

TimesLIVE