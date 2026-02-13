Law firm to investigate death of boy, 5, from Bernard Isaacs school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng department of education says it is in the process of finalising the appointment of a law firm to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of a grade R boy at Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg.

The child “allegedly sustained injuries on the school premises” on February 2. He died in hospital later that day, the department said.

“The purpose of the independent investigation is to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

According to a petition started on behalf of the family and the community, the five-year-old was allegedly left alone in a classroom, where he tried to escape through a window, became trapped, and suffocated. No-one heard his cries for help during a school function. By the time he was spotted by a passerby, it was too late. The school claimed he was found lifeless next to a toilet.

The Teddy Bear Foundation, a non-profit organisation that assists children, said the grieving family wants answers.

If the purported circumstances were found to be true, the foundation’s Dr Shaheda Omar said those responsible “must be punished harshly and never be allowed to come into contact with children again”.

“We demand a full, independent investigation, accountability from the school and those responsible, and real changes to prevent this from happening to any other family.

“No child should ever endure such terror and abandonment in a place meant to protect and nurture them. The vicarious trauma inflicted on the other children cannot be measured, and the lifelong implications they may endure.

“Schools need to enforce codes of conduct that promote the safety and safeguarding of children at all times,” she said.

The department said the law firm will be formally introduced by Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane to the deceased pupil’s family and the school on Tuesday.

