Transnet investigates employee after viral post ‘mocking’ people with disabilities

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Transnet says an employee was shot and wounded while on her way to work in Gqeberha on Thursday morning. File photo.
Transnet says it's investigating an employee after a viral post allegedly mocking disabled people. File photo. (Bloomberg)

Transnet employee Ndzudzeni Ratshilumela has landed in hot water after the company launched an investigation into social media posts where he allegedly appeared to mock people with disabilities.

In the viral posts, which have since been deleted, Ratshilumela shared pictures of himself posing on a wheelchair as a person with a disability. The content sparked immediate outrage, leading social media users to report his account and call for accountability. According to his Facebook profile, Ratshilumela has been employed by Transnet since 2017.

Responding to the public outcry, Transnet confirmed it is aware of the posts circulating online and announced that management is investigating the matter, noting that “appropriate action will be taken”.

“We view this matter with the utmost seriousness,” the company stated on X. “Such behaviour is inconsistent with Transnet’s values of respect, dignity, inclusion and care for all members of society. Discrimination or the humiliation of any person has no place in our organisation or in the communities we serve.”

The company maintained its commitment to fostering a corporate culture that upholds human rights, promotes diversity and treats every individual with dignity and respect.

Ratshilumela has since issued an apology on Facebook for his actions.

“I admit all my mistakes, and I will take full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “Even though I didn’t mean for things to end like this, we are all children of God.”

He acknowledged the offensive nature of the posts, saying, “The thing that we all need to understand is that we are all human and deserve equal rights without discrimination. Whether normal or disabled, we need to treat each other equally.”

Despite the backlash, Ratshilumela claimed his original intention was to educate his followers.

“I know how you guys feel, but I was trying to educate people that when you want to play or create content ... we must accommodate everyone,” he claimed. “I didn’t realise that some people would take it the wrong way. For those who didn’t understand my content, I am really sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

TimesLIVE

