WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Five men are accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014

Excoriating a lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, who wanted the court to stand down because he would be running the Comrades Marathon, a furious Mokgoathleng said: “I don’t think a white advocate can have the gall to ask me that. Never.” File photo.
Ratha Mokgoatlheng is the judge in the long-running Senzo Meyiwa trial. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday. The soccer star was killed in an apparent house robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

