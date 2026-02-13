Woman arrested after e-hailing driver murdered in Pretoria West

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspect is expected to appear in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges that include car hijacking and murder.

Police have arrested a female suspect after an e-hailing driver was killed in his vehicle in Pretoria West on Wednesday.

The victim was allegedly murdered by a man and woman who requested an e-hailing service in Pretoria West. The hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were found in Atteridgeville the same day.

A video of the incident was captured by the deceased’s dashcam and has been posted on social media.

“More arrests are imminent as police investigations continue,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Friday.

TimesLIVE