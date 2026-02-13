Woman arrested after e-hailing driver murdered in Pretoria West

Police have arrested a female suspect after an e-hailing driver was killed in his vehicle in Pretoria West on Wednesday.
The victim was allegedly murdered by a man and woman who requested an e-hailing service in Pretoria West. The hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were found in Atteridgeville the same day.
A video of the incident was captured by the deceased’s dashcam and has been posted on social media.
“More arrests are imminent as police investigations continue,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Friday.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges that include car hijacking and murder.
TimesLIVE
