KZN transport MEC condemns alleged extortion of Bolt driver, plans e-hailing summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Bolt driver was allegedly assaulted and held at ransom in Phoenix.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has warned that nowhere in the province should be a “no-go zone” for e-hailing drivers.

This comes after the alleged assault and extortion of a Bolt driver in Phoenix.

“In KZN no area should be declared a ‘no-go zone’ for e-hailing drivers, and their assault or murders will not be tolerated,” said Duma.

A driver was allegedly attacked by three people after dropping off a passenger at Phoenix Plaza.

“We have been contacted by the chairperson of the KZN e-hailing council informing us about the assault of their member, a Bolt driver in Phoenix,” Duma said.

Bolt drivers are currently at the Phoenix police station.

“In addition, he was allegedly held at ransom at the offices of a local taxi association, with members and their chairperson allegedly demanding R5,000 for the return of his car, which they confiscated.

“We condemn this attack, extortion, and any form of intimidation against Bolt drivers and any player in the e-hailing industry.”

Duma said he has assigned officials from the department to monitor the matter and work with police to prevent violence.

He has also mandated a dedicated team from the department to implement measures aimed at stabilising relations between e-hailing operators and the taxi industry in Phoenix. These include:

harmonising relations and ensuring co-existence between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators in Phoenix;

discussing and ensuring the adoption of permanent solutions to usher in peace and stability in the public transport sector in the area;

strengthening traffic law enforcement to maintain order and enhance safety in the transport system; and

updating stakeholders on the implementation of e-hailing regulations contained in the amended National Land Transport Act, which recognises Bolt and other e-hailing platforms as part of the public transport system.

Duma said the department’s public regulatory entity (PRE) has previously intervened in similar disputes.

“In particular, the department’s PRE has in the past worked with eThekwini metro, the KZN e-hailing council, the KZN South African National Taxi Council, and SAPS to resolve a similar conflict involving Bolt drivers and the Clermont KwaDabeka Taxi Association.

“We have a winning formula which we must use so that we do not see a repeat of the KwaDabeka conflict,” he added.

“We must collectively work towards preventing the recurrence of ugly scenes that played out outside Maponya Mall last year,” Duma said, referring to previous tensions in the public transport sector.

A recent meeting between senior management from the department resolved that an integrated approach would be adopted to restore stability.

“In this regard, an e-hailing summit involving key role-players is being planned,” he said.

TimesLIVE