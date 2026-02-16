Court grants interim liquor licence to Roodepoort guest house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The court found the establishment would suffer prejudice and would not attract the patronage and be able to function as it should if it was unable to serve liquor with meals or during functions.

In a stinging rebuke of the Gauteng Liquor Board’s decision-making process, the Pretoria high court has granted an urgent interim order allowing a Roodepoort guest house to trade in liquor, despite the board’s repeated attempts to block its licence.

The judgment, which was handed down by judge Anthony Millar on Monday, effectively allowed Golden Candle Bed & Breakfast to operate as if fully licensed while a broader legal battle continues.

The establishment launched its urgent application for an order compelling the board to issue it with a temporary liquor licence, pending a review of the decision taken by the board on December 22 2025 to refuse its application for a licence.

The legal battle began in February last year when Golden Candle applied for an on-site consumption liquor licence.

Though the board decided to refuse the application in July, Golden Candle was informed of the decision on October 7.

Golden Candle then brought an urgent application in December 2025 to have the decision reviewed.

On December 3 2025, on agreement between the parties, an order was made, besides agreeing that the decision to refuse the application was reviewable and should be set aside, that it would be remitted back to the board for re-consideration on strict timelines.

It was also agreed that “pending the receipt of the reconsidered decision, the applicant is authorised to trade in liquor in its business known as Golden Candle Bed & Breakfast as if the ... on–consumption liquor licence applied for had been granted and issued, from today, December 3 2025 until January 12 2026, on which date the interim order will lapse.”

On December 22, the board notified Golden Candle that it had once again declined the application.

The establishment was aggrieved that the board had, again, and for precisely the same reasons, rejected the application for a second time.

The reason proffered for the refusal of the licence that had been applied for initially was that the board had considered the application as one having been made in respect of premises from which a “tavern” was to be operated.

Millar found the second refusal relied on essentially the same proximity report and showed no proper consideration of public interest grounds under the Gauteng Liquor Act.

The judge said there was no doubt that the court had the authority to grant the interim licence that the applicant sought.

“Its entitlement is further fortified by the fact that the (board) previously agreed to the grant of such an order when it knew that its decision was impeachable.”

Millar said in the present matter, Golden Candle would suffer prejudice since it was a bed and breakfast and function venue and would not attract the patronage and be able to function as it should if it was unable to serve liquor with meals or during functions.

“I find that (Golden Candle) has prima facie right to the issue of a temporary liquor licence pending the determination of the review in part B of the application.”

Millar also ordered the board to pay costs of the interim application.

TimesLIVE