E-hailing driver murder case stuns village of accused

Suspects Dikeledi Mphela, Goitsione Machidi and McClaren Mushwana appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court for the alleged murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A Limpopo man, who is from the same neighbourhood as the woman arrested for her alleged role in the murder of an e-hailing driver, said he didn’t expect to see Dikeledi Mphela trending on social media, much less linked to the murder of Isaac Satlat, whose killing was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Mphela is one of three accused who appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The other two accused are Goitsione Machidi and McClaren Mushwana.

A shocked *Thabang said he and Mphela grew up in the same small village called Rooibok, which is situated just 26km from Mokopane.

He said he would never have thought she would be linked to murder because she never exhibited violent tendencies.

“We grew up with her and she never really struck me as a rough person. The whole community surely knows this and I’m sure even her grandparents heard about it. And truly speaking, we’re all shocked. In our eyes, she was just sweet, the most peaceful person,” he said.

Thabang said Mphela was raised by her grandparents and went to Pretoria to live with her mother after completing matric in 2020. However, he did not know what she was doing there but would go back to visit relatives in the village every December.

“We both attended Mphunye Secondary School and after completing her grade 12, she left to live with her mother in Pretoria. I never knew what she did in Pretoria, but I know she has a four-year-old son,” said Thabang.

While Thabang said Mphela used to go back to the village every December, this past festive season he did not see her.

The next time he saw her was in the video of the murder of Satlat.

According to Solomon Izang Ashoms, the Satlat’s family representative, their son’s life was cut short just a month before graduating and he would have been in Canada soon pursuing his dreams. He was a student at Divine Favour Progressive College.

“A lot of people came out today [to court] because of the type of person Isaac was, someone sociable, someone relatable.

“He was not a difficult person. He didn’t seek attention or try to create drama. And that’s a reflection of who he was.

“He was also hard working, he was. He would do it [e-hailing] after school or after his internship, which he was doing before this happened. He was due to graduate next month. He was studying automobile engineering. The plan, to be honest with you, was to take him back to Nigeria so he could then go to Canada and continue his studies. His life was cut short,” he said.

Ashoms said the court proceedings were a good start; however, he couldn’t help but feel pity for the three suspects in the dock.

“We also appreciate the two most important charges that are there: premeditated murder. It definitely exposes that this was something that was planned ... When I saw them [the accused] for the first time, to be honest with you, one of the things I felt was pity. I was looking at one of them, so young and asking myself, ‘Why would you end up there?’”

He said that they just want to understand what motivated the attack.

“So the problem is not just the crime. The problem is what motivated the crime. How did they [the perpetrators] even get to a place where they accepted that they could do something like this to get what they wanted?“

A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign has been launched to facilitate the repatriation of Satlat’s body to Nigeria.

More than R40,000 has been raised so far, with a goal of R70,000.

Gauteng police have confirmed that a fourth man was arrested a few hours after the three appeared in court. Spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the man handed himself over to the Atteridgeville police on Monday. He is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of carjacking and murder.

*Not his real name.

