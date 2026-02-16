E-hailing driver strangled in Pretoria was on his last trip of the day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isaac Satlat’s body and his vehicle were found in Mshongoville in Pretoria West, where his three passengers, two men and a woman, had left him.

Isaac Satlat, the Pretoria e-hailing driver who was killed by three of his passengers last week, had accepted his killers’ trip request because it was a short distance from where he lived.

His family said the trip that eventually cost him his life was meant to be his last job for the day on Wednesday.

Family spokesperson Solomon Izang Ashoms said Satlat, 22, accepted the trip because it was a short distance and he had planned to head home immediately afterwards. The pickup for his alleged killers was in Atteridgeville, and Satlat lived in the CBD.

“He normally commutes between Pretoria and Centurion,” Ashoms said.

“On the day he called and told us that he was doing his last trip and would be home in no time. After some time, we got worried and started to call him but got no answer.”

Isaac’s warmth, generosity, and the love he shared touched the lives of all who knew him. — Solomon Izang Ashoms, family spokesperson

Satlat’s body and his vehicle were found in Mshongoville in Pretoria West, where his three passengers, two men and a woman, had left him.

The car he had been driving belonged to Wiseman Makube, his superior at the company where he was doing an internship, who had lent it to him so he could make money as an e-hailing driver.

The dashcam video of Satlat’s death emerged late last week. It shows a woman in the passenger seat searching him while a second suspect, a man seated at the back, grabs Satlat by the neck and strangles him while his victim tries to free himself from his grip. At some point, the woman holds his legs down. This goes on until Satlat’s body goes limp and the accomplice then drags him to the back seat.

A third suspect is seen minutes later, jumping into the driver’s seat and driving the car away.

Shortly after the video circulated on social media, transport minister Barbara Creecy’s office condemned the attack.

Satlat had been doing an automotive mechanical engineering internship in Centurion and was expected to finish early in March.

“He was looking ahead to his graduation ... at the same time, he was also looking ahead to turning 23 on March 12,” said Ashoms.

He said Satlat’s father had to be hospitalised for high blood pressure after learning of his son’s death.

Ashoms said Satlat was a sweet and kind person, who had an unwavering passion for engineering, fashion and God.

“Isaac’s warmth, generosity and the love he shared touched the lives of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, leaving behind cherished memories that forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love, support and condolences they have received.

“Your words, gestures and presence have provided us with comfort during this unimaginably difficult time,” Ashoms said.

Plans are under way to repatriate Satlat’s body to his family in Nigeria, and a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign has been set up to support his family financially.

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the female suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Monday, where she will face charges that include hijacking and murder.

“More arrests are imminent as the police investigation is continuing,” he said.