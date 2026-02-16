‘God will reveal the truth’: organisers say all-night prayer for Senzo Mchunu was a success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Organisers of a 12-hour all-night prayer held in support of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu say the gathering was a success despite fierce debate on social media before the event.

The prayer took place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on February 14 and featured several gospel artists, including Babo Ngcobo, Ayanda Ntanzi, Abanqobi, Mpumi Mtsweni, Ngwazane Mahlalela, Siphosethu Mnisi, and Blessings of Christ.

In a video shared on social media, organiser Sipho Nathi Mafuyela said the turnout reflected strong Christian support for the embattled minister.

“The prayer was a big success. It goes to show there are many Christians who have come to support, and we wish it would go on longer, but God will give us strength to continue praying until the truth comes out,” said Mafuyela.

The event was organised after a poster advertising the 12-hour night prayer sparked heated debate online last week, with some questioning its timing amid serious allegations facing Mchunu.

“We are here because we have the same vision, and our wish is to see the truth come out in this situation that Senzo Mchunu is in,” said Mafuyela.

“He is our father and a good leader. In all the years that we have seen him leading us, we have never seen any wrongdoing. This touches us because we thought we still had a leader who leads us. Which is why we thought to come together and bring this matter to God, because other things don’t need for us to fight or be at odds with each other.”

Mafuyela said those critical of the prayer were entitled to their views.

“We are praying for God to reveal the truth because we need him [Mchunu] as our leader. We are trusting in him.

“Our views make us different, but I thank those who understand the freedom that we have because even when we started this all-night prayer, we saw what people were saying on social media, but we didn’t let it deter us because we believe they are saying things according to what they believe in. We won’t have the same judgement.”

He dismissed suggestions that the organisers had received threats.

“I’d be lying if I said there were any since we started. My number is on the poster, and no one has called me to threaten or swear at me,” said Mafuyela.

Before the event, Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu, said the minister was not involved in the logistical arrangements or funding of the prayer and would not attend.

“They did engage him on their initiative, and he felt there was nothing untoward, especially when faith groups hold such a prayer in his name as they may do with anyone in the republic or beyond,” he said.

The prayer comes as Mchunu faces mounting scrutiny.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has accused Mchunu of wrongfully disbanding the SAPS political killings task team (PKTT).

Mchunu has admitted to disbanding the PKTT, allegedly with the president’s approval, but acknowledged he did so without consulting national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

Evidence before the Madlanga commission has suggested the unit may have been shut down to benefit criminal syndicates that infiltrated the police.

Mchunu has also been accused of being associated with alleged criminal cartel kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

While several witnesses have implicated Mchunu in alleged wrongdoing before the commission, the Presidency has confirmed he was not implicated in the commission’s interim report.

The report has not yet been made public due to its interim status. A final report is expected to be released once proceedings conclude.

TimesLIVE