POLL | How can e-hailing drivers protect themselves from attacks?

E-hailing company Bolt is in the red after one of its drivers stabbed a customer. File photo.
Driver Isaac Satlat was allegedly murdered by three passengers who booked a ride. File photo. (123RF/Simpson33)

The safety of e-hailing drivers has come under intense scrutiny after the killing of a 22-year-old driver, Isaac David Satlat, who was murdered, allegedly by three of his passengers, in Pretoria West last week.

In a dashcam video of Satlat’s death, a woman is seen searching him while she sits in the front passenger seat. Meanwhile, a man seated in the back strangles him until his body goes limp. Satlat was then dragged to the back seat, and a third suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the vehicle.

His body and the vehicle were later found dumped in Mshongoville.

According to family spokesperson Solomon Izang Ashoms, Satlat had accepted the trip request because it was a short distance from where he lived and was meant to be his final job for the day last Wednesday. The pickup was in Atteridgeville, and Satlat lived in the CBD.

