Two men to join female suspect in dock over e-hailing driver murder

Isaac Satlat, the e-hailing driver who was strangled to death by his passengers in Pretoria West on February 11 2026.

Police have arrested two more suspects after an e-hailing driver was killed in the vehicle he was driving in Pretoria West on Wednesday.

The men, aged 30 and 26, will join the female suspect, aged 25, who was arrested on Friday, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said.

The trio is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday, facing charges that include car hijacking and murder.

Police are still on the lookout for a fourth suspect.

Masondo said last week preliminary investigations suggest the victim was murdered by a male and female who requested an e-hailing service in Pretoria West. The hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.

Dashcam footage of the attack on the driver was widely shared on social media, helping to identify the suspects.

The driver, Isaac Satlat, had borrowed the vehicle to make extra money. He had been doing an automotive mechanical engineering internship in Centurion and was expected to finish early in March. His birthday would have been on March 12.

TimesLIVE