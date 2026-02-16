Water woes persist in Johannesburg as recovery stalls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents fetched water from a borehole during the water shortage in Ridgeway, Johannesburg. File photo

The Johannesburg Water system is gradually recovering, but several areas in the city are still experiencing poor pressure, and others have no water.

In an update issued on Monday, the entity said its bulk supplier is pumping at full capacity, but a dependent reservoir remains low, slowing down the recovery of reservoirs and towers around Johannesburg.

According to Johannesburg Water, it has introduced daily interventions in affected systems to manage water supply.

In the Commando system, which, among other areas, supplies water to parts of Northcliff, Melville and Auckland Park, supply is improving but not to its normal levels to keep the system fully pressurised.

The water utility said the Crosby and Brixton 2 reservoirs are supplying fairly but remain constrained, while the Brixton 1 reservoir is critically low and its outlet has been closed to allow it to build capacity.

“Pumping to the Brixton tower is also reduced due to a technical fault on a second pump, which the entity said is being prioritised for repairs,” Johannesburg Water said.

At Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs, water supply is under pressure as some residents are expected to experience poor pressure or no water.

In the central systems, the Crown Gardens reservoir and tower have improved and are stable but remain under close observation.

Johannesburg Water also added that the Berea and Alexander Park reservoirs have recovered slightly overnight and are supplying fairly, but they are still constrained.

Meanwhile, residents in Diepsloot are expected to have poor pressure or no water supply, as the main reservoir and the Steyn City reservoir remain low due to poor incoming supply.

Soweto systems are also constrained, with several reservoirs, including Doornkop, Meadowlands and Zondi, affected.

At Protea Glen, Jabulani, and Naturena, reservoirs are experiencing poor pressure.

Johannesburg Water said most other systems in the city are stable and supplying fairly to adequately.

“Sandton, Midrand, Roodepoort, and Randburg are largely stable, though some areas are being throttled to manage demand.”

In the meantime, alternative water is also being provided to affected areas in a coordinated manner.

