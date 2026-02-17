Allow the law to take its course, says MEC after bathroom assault, fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The North West department of education has confirmed that disciplinary processes are underway following two separate incidents involving pupils at Waterkloof Hills Primary School and President Mangope Technical School in Rustenburg.

In a media statement, the department said the alleged perpetrator at Waterkloof Hills Primary School, who will be accompanied by his parents, is expected to attend a disciplinary process scheduled for Monday, February 23.

This comes after an incident involving two boys, one in Grade 1 and another in Grade 4.

According to the department, the parents of the victim lodged a complaint on February 11, reporting that their son had been violated by another pupil in the school bathrooms the previous day.

The school management subsequently suspended the alleged perpetrator.

The MEC for education Viola Motsumi, described the matter as “serious and sensitive” and urged the public to allow the law to take its course. “I wish people who do not have children at Waterkloof Hills Primary School would refrain from going to the school in order to allow teaching and learning to unfold peacefully without any disturbance.”

Motsumi further confirmed that the department had launched internal investigations to determine exactly what had transpired and would provide psycho-social support to the affected pupils, teachers and parents.

The department also addressed an alleged bullying incident at President Mangope Technical School in Tlhabane Township near Rustenburg, which reportedly occurred during a school break on February 12.

A video circulating on social media shows two Grade 9C female pupils assaulting a male pupil inside a classroom.

The department said another pupil unlocked the door to allow the boy to escape, and school management eventually broke up the fight.

All three pupils involved were taken to the principal’s office and later suspended pending a disciplinary process.

“I take this opportunity to condemn in the strongest terms the incident of bullying or fighting that allegedly happened at President Mangope Technical School. Fighting among learners is totally not allowed in our schools. Any learner found to have violated the rights of other learners will face the full might of the law,” said Motsumi.

She also said that school management clearly outlines non-negotiables to pupils at the start of the academic year, ensuring every pupil is aware of their rights and the consequences of violating them.

The School Governing Body at President Mangope Technical School is expected to invite the pupils and their parents to a disciplinary hearing scheduled between February 16 and 18.

Motsumi stressed that the law and school disciplinary systems would be fully applied.

