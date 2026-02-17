‘Call me even at midnight’ – Ramathuba pledges full support to Limpopo mother of conjoined twins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has personally pledged her full support to a 29-year-old mother who gave birth to conjoined twins at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital, telling her she can call her “even at midnight” if she feels overwhelmed.

Ramathuba, accompanied by Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, visited the hospital to receive a briefing from doctors and to comfort the young mother whose baby boys were born joined at the abdomen.

“Call me and say, ‘Premier, I’m struggling, what should I do?’ I will talk to you. When you feel like crying, call me and cry to me. You are the one who needs me,” Ramathuba told the mother.

The twins were delivered on January 28 after the mother was referred from Maphutha Malatjie Hospital.

According to Limpopo Department of Health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana, the diagnosis of conjoined twins was only made during labour, prompting an urgent transfer to Mankweng Tertiary Hospital for specialised care.

Following their birth, the babies were admitted to the neonatal high care unit, where they remain under close monitoring.

Ramathuba told the mother she had been briefed on the medical plan and expressed confidence in the team that will eventually perform the separation surgery.

“We came to see you and the twins. The doctors have told us what the plan for the children will be, and I am very happy with the report they have given me. I have full trust that on the important day when it comes, the pastors will come to pray, everyone will pray for you, and we will be supporting you so that the operation goes well,” she said.

She sought to reassure the visibly emotional mother.

“You did nothing wrong. The doctors told me that sometimes you cry. Please don’t cry. Some things happen that we are not in favour of, and they happen for a purpose,” she said.

In an emotional address, Ramathuba said the province would rally behind the family.

“Even if it’s at midnight, you can call me. I will take your call, it doesn’t matter because right now, you are my citizen who really needs my full-time attention and support,” said Ramathuba.

“If you don’t think she needs me, show me another woman in this province who needs me more than her. She’s the only one with conjoined twins. So she is the only one who needs the attention of the premier,” she said.

The premier went further, saying the twins’ birth would showcase the province’s medical expertise.

“God wants to show how great He is through you. Unfortunately, it is through you. God wants to show those people who say Limpopo has no hospitals. Through you, God should show that we have specialists who are really good,” she said.

She said that the provincial government intends to remain involved in the children’s lives beyond the planned surgery.

“We want to see them growing up. Maybe they are the next presidents, we don’t know. That is why we will give whatever we have,” she said.

“I know you are young, and even at an older age it would be a difficult task. But it had to happen to somebody. Unfortunately, that person is you so that we can see God’s greatness. Be rest assured, those children are in safe hands,” she said.

The Limpopo department of health said the twins continue to receive specialised care while doctors assess the next steps regarding a possible separation procedure.

