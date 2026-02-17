Grade 5 pupil dies after goal post falls on him

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The school pupil was playing with classmates during break time when a soccer goal post fell on him. File photo.

A 10-year-old boy in grade 5 at Reagile Primary School, in the Winnie Mandela area of Tembisa, has died in an accident on the school grounds.

The Gauteng education department said he was playing with classmates during break time when a soccer goal post fell on him.

Parademics were immediately called as the child had sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to resuscitate the pupil, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department has dispatched its psychosocial support unit to provide counseling for the school community.

Police are investigating.

