Lungu family complies with subpoenas in poisoning probe

Former Zambian president Edgar Lungu died in a hospital in South Africa in June 2025. File photo.

The family of late former Zambian president Edgar Lungu has complied with the five subpoenas requesting them to submit formal statements aimed at ongoing criminal investigations into his alleged poisoning.

Lungu died in June 2025 and his remains are kept at a mortuary in Pretoria after a legal standoff between his family and authorities in Zambia on where he should be buried.

A letter from Lungu’s legal representatives, Mashele Attorneys, says the family has complied with the subpoenas.

“Statements requested from our clients have been duly delivered in accordance with the criminal proceedings instituted. Our clients remain committed to cooperating with the investigation within the bounds of applicable legal directives,” the letter reads.

The letter was confirmed by Mashele Attorneys lawyer Neo Mashele.

The letter states the allegations underlying the criminal investigations of poisoning are denied.

“Our clients maintain these allegations are unfounded and unsupported by credible evidence. This position has been communicated through the statements provided and forms part of the factual record.”

Lungu died in a hospital in South Africa after receiving treatment for a long-standing health condition.

The Lungu family has cautioned against the release of the late president’s remains to the SA Police Service while the court is yet to decide on the rightful place to bury the late president.

“Your office is aware two extant high court orders expressly direct that possession and custody of the body remain with Two Mountains Funeral Services pending the finalisation of the legal proceedings,” the family said in a letter.

“Those orders are binding and operative. In addition, leave to appeal has been granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal. The appeal is therefore alive and at this juncture the operative court orders remain in force and must be respected pending the outcome of the appellate process.”

