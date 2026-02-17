POLL | Should the public protector be investigated over a perceived conflict of interest?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka recently recused herself from a complaint involving parliament secretary Xolile George due to a perceived personal relationship.

Recusal is a standard ethical procedure designed to prevent bias, but this case has sparked debate about accountability and public trust.

The public protector is the country’s chief watchdog, tasked with overseeing and investigating public officials.

Critics argue that even the perception of a personal relationship with someone under scrutiny could undermine the credibility of the office.

Some believe stepping aside demonstrates integrity, while others say an independent investigation may be necessary to ensure transparency and maintain confidence in one of South Africa’s most important oversight institutions.

TimesLIVE