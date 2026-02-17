Silent crisis - Gauteng’s 11,000 epilepsy emergencies in 12 months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng department of health says it has recorded 11,344 epilepsy-related emergency medical cases over the past 12 months, and has urged communities to seek medical care as soon as they experience seizures.

The figures were released as SA concludes National Epilepsy Week, which was observed from February 10 to 16 aimed at raising awareness and tackling misinformation about the neurological disorder.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people worldwide are living with epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally.

Nearly 80% of those affected live in low- and middle-income countries.

“It is estimated that up to 70% of people living with epilepsy could live seizure-free if properly diagnosed and treated,” said WHO.

The Gauteng health department described epilepsy as a chronic neurological disorder characterised by recurrent unprovoked seizures that may affect movement, awareness and behaviour.

“Although manageable with appropriate treatment, stigma and misinformation continue to undermine the wellbeing of those living with the condition,” the department said.

As part of this year’s programme, the department participated in the National Epilepsy Indaba 2026 hosted by Epilepsy SA at Wits University under the theme “Epilepsy in Action”.

Discussions at the indaba aligned with the WHO’s Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders, reinforcing calls to combat stigma, improve access to treatment and protect the dignity and human rights of people living with epilepsy.

The department urged communities to seek medical care early when seizure-related symptoms are experienced and called on the public to show understanding and inclusion.

“In Gauteng, epilepsy services are integrated across the public health system, from primary healthcare clinics to specialised hospital services ensuring access to diagnosis, medication, specialist referrals and ongoing follow-up care. Early intervention and treatment adherence remain critical to improving health outcomes,” the department said.

The Neurological Association of SA has also noted that while up to 70% of people living with epilepsy could live seizure-free with proper treatment, SA’s Constitution does not specifically mention epilepsy or neurological disorders pointing to the need for stronger recognition, improved treatment access and sustained public education.

“Through strengthened health services, the department continues to work towards improving the quality of life for those affected by this disorder, ensuring that no one is left behind,” the department said.

