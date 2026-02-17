Study finds toxic chemicals in sanitary pads sold in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A study conducted by the University of the Free State (UFS) has revealed 16 brands of sanitary pads and eight types of pantyliners sold in South Africa contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs).

The chemicals were found in products marketed as being “free from harmful chemicals”.

The findings were published in a study titled, “The Presence of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in Sanitary Pads: A Study Done in South Africa”.

The research focused on chemicals such as phthalates, bisphenols and parabens. Commonly used in consumer manufacturing, the substances are associated with reproductive toxicity, hormonal imbalances and increased cancer risks.

The study sought to evaluate the occurrence and chemical profiles of the EDCs in menstrual products widely available on South African shelves.

“EDCs were detected and quantified in all tested samples, with each pad and liner containing at least two of the target EDCs,” the report stated.

The data revealed high detection frequencies (DFs):

Pantyliners: phthalates (100%), bisphenols (75%) and parabens (75%).

Sanitary pads: phthalates (50%), bisphenols (100%) and parabens (85%).

The researchers noted while phthalates were more prevalent in liners, bisphenols were found more frequently in pads.

The UFS team identified menstrual products as a “significant but overlooked source of toxic exposure”. They warned that long-term, repeated contact with sensitive vaginal tissues poses cumulative health risks.

“Our findings highlight the use of everyday menstrual products is an unrecognised source of exposure,” the study noted, emphasising the urgent need for “continued monitoring, transparent ingredient disclosure, and regulatory guidance to safeguard consumer health”.

The study was conducted by a multidisciplinary UFS team, including PhD candidate Janine Blignaut, Dr Gabre Kemp (microbiology and biochemistry) and professors Elizabeth Erasmus, Deon Visser and Marietjie Schutte-Smith (chemistry).

“Our study highlights a concerning reality regarding the safety of menstrual products,” said Visser. “Many sanitary pads and liners contain hormone-disrupting chemicals, even when they are marketed as being ‘free from harmful chemicals’.”

Visser said the substances are not always added intentionally. They often migrate from plastics, adhesives and general manufacturing processes.

He urged manufacturers to practise full chemical disclosure. For consumers, he advised looking for products certified under the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 or considering reusable alternatives.

“This study serves as a wake-up call. Current regulations and ‘clean’ labels in South Africa may not be providing the protection consumers expect.”

