WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial consulting advocate Thulani Mngomezulu in the North Gauteng high court. Mngomezulu later died. File photo

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are appearing before the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. The soccer star was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE