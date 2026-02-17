Wits SRC calls for more support for ‘missing middle’ students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The student representative council (SRC) at the University of Witwatersrand has called for greater investment in its Access Fund to help academically talented students who risk dropping out because of financial pressures.

The fund was set up to support those in the “missing middle”, students who do not qualify for NSFAS funding but whose families cannot afford the full cost of tuition, accommodation, and living expenses. The SRC said rising fees and broader economic pressures have widened this funding gap, leaving many students at risk of exclusion.

The Wits SRC, working with the university’s management, has strengthened several interventions. These include:

Registration Assistance Fund which has committed R20m to assist with registration and accommodation fees and;

Wits SRC Access Fund, which helps academically deserving students facing short-term financial exclusion.

So far, more than R3.6m has been paid out through the SRC Access Fund, supporting just less than 300 students. However, the SRC said demand continues to exceed the available resources.

The university’s management has pledged to back the campaign, saying it will match on a rand-for-rand basis all funding raised by the SRC.

The SRC is now calling on higher education stakeholders, alumni, development partners, and corporate South Africa to support the Wits SRC Access Fund and other structured funding mechanisms.

According to the SRC, corporate contributions, including bursaries, scholarships, endowments and strategic partnerships, can directly enable academically talented students to complete their studies and transition successfully into the workforce.

“Investing in education is not only a social responsibility; it is a strategic investment in South Africa’s future leadership pipeline, skills base, and economic resilience.”

TimesLIVE