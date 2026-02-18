College of Cape Town placed under administration after governance failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Robert Nkuna has been appointed as the administrator of the College of Cape Town. Picture: Financial Mail

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has appointed Robert Nkuna as administrator of the College of Cape Town after findings of serious governance failures at the institution.

Earlier, a stabilisation and governance support team (SGST) was tasked with assessing the college’s affairs. The minister said he had considered the final report, as well as written submissions from the college council, before making the decision.

“The report confirms serious and sustained governance failures, weaknesses in oversight, compromised human resource practices, and risks to teaching and learning,” said Manamela.

He also pointed to “evidence of financial and other forms of maladministration of a serious nature, resulting in the effective undermining of the college’s governance structures”.

Manamela said intervention was necessary to stabilise the institution, safeguard students, protect teaching and learning, and restore lawful governance."

Nkuna’s appointment takes effect from the date of publication in the government gazette and will run for no longer than two years, or until a new council is in place. During this period, he will take over:

the governance functions of council and focus on stabilising management;

ensuring compliance with court orders;

implementing audit recommendations; and

safeguarding student wellbeing.

The minister stressed that the move was “corrective and restorative in nature, undertaken in the best interest of students, staff, and the broader public”.

He also thanked the SGST for the “professional, participatory, and evidence-based manner in which they concluded their work”.

The department said it would continue to monitor progress as the stabilisation process unfolds.

TimesLIVE