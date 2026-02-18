Foreigners make up 7.7% of university staff: higher education department

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Foreigners make up 7.7% of university staff, says the department of higher education and training. File picture

The department of higher education and training has revealed that foreigners account for just less than 8% of staff employed at South Africa’s universities.

Presenting to parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training, the department said audited data from the higher education management information system (HEMIS) showed that in 2024 “RSA staff” made up to 92.26% of the total workforce, while “foreign staff” accounted for 7.74%.

Most foreigners are employed in teaching and research roles. The presentation noted that “82.89% of full-time foreign staff are instructional/research professionals,” while others work in administration, technical and support positions.

The department stressed that foreigners contribute to “critical scarce skills” in the system, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

At universities, the proportions of foreign staff vary.

University of Fort Hare reported 8.28%

University of Western Cape reported 8.13%

Wits University reported 8.12%

Sol Plaatje University reported 7.83%

Vaal University of Technology reported 7.29%

University of Cape Town reported 7.18%

University of Venda reported 6.46%

Walter Sisulu University reported 6.37%

University of Johannesburg reported 6.03%

University of Mpumalanga reported 5.55%

University of Pretoria reported 5.39%

University of Free State reported 4.61%

University of KwaZulu-Natal reported 4.52%

Cape Penisula University of Technology reported 4.26%

University of Stellenbosch reported 4.09%

Mangosuthu University of Technology reported 3.90%

Durban University of Technology reported 3.32%

University of Limpopo reported 3.00%

Central University of Technology reported 2.88%

Nelson Mandela University reported 2.48%

North-West University reported 2.37%

University of South Africa reported 2.29%

University of Zululand reported 1.99%

Tshwane University of Technology reported 1.76%

Sefako Makgatho University reported 1.61%

Rhodes University reported 1.07%

The department said it was working with the department of home affairs and the department of employment and labour to improve data reliability and align with national priorities.

“This will enable linkages with the critical and scarce skills list, and this will align with national priorities.”

The department also highlighted the role of internationalisation in strengthening South Africa’s higher education system. It said the policy framework “enhances institutional quality through research collaboration, curriculum internationalisation, internationalisation at home and academic benchmarking, thus reinforcing South Africa’s global competitiveness and academic quality.”

Foreigners are also employed in TVET and community education and training (CET) colleges, though in smaller numbers.

Data shows 278 foreign staff in TVET colleges and 38 in CET colleges, mostly lecturers in maths and science.

The department emphasised that the employment of foreigners was regulated by law.

“No person may employ a foreign national without a valid work visa authorising such employment,” the presentation noted, adding that employers must prioritise South African citizens and permanent residents before considering foreigners.

