Four South Africans return from Russia-Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that South Africans involved in the Russia-Ukraine war should immediately withdraw and return home.

Four South African men who were recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war returned to SA via OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, the SABC reported.

They are among a group of about 17 men who were allegedly lured into Russia with promises of employment but ended up fighting alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

Their return follows an announcement by the presidency last week that the governments of Russia and South Africa had agreed to work together in withdrawing South Africans taking part in the war.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said last week that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had recently discussed the matter.

Magwenya said after those talks, the Kremlin and the Union Buildings resolved that South Africans involved in that war should immediately withdraw and return home.

