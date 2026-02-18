Missing UFS student found unharmed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

​The University of the Free State (UFS) has confirmed that a 23-year-old second-year BSc actuarial science student, who was reported missing last week, has been found safe and unharmed.

After a search operation conducted by the Parkweg police in and around Bloemfontein, information was received that the UFS student arrived back at the campus in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain part of an ongoing police investigation to ensure all facts are established,” said media liaison official Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.

Before she was found, ​the student was last seen on Friday evening at her residence in Universitas, Bloemfontein. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white cap and white shirt and was carrying a red umbrella.

Further checks indicated that her UFS student card was last used on Thursday.

Her disappearance was immediately reported to police and the university’s protection services, triggering a widespread search.

​In a brief statement, the university expressed its gratitude to those who offered their help.

​“The university extends its sincere appreciation to members of our community and all partners who assisted with the search,” it said.

Free State acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Apaphia Modise extended her gratitude to the broader public, student community, and media houses for their assistance.

“The numerous tip-offs and information regarding possible places of interest shared by the public were instrumental in the search efforts. This successful outcome highlights the power of community-police partnership,” said Modise.

TimesLIVE