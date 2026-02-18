Pietermaritzburg court closes due to water shortage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Internal contingency measures have been exhausted, leading to the temporary closure of the Pietermaritzburg high court building.

The Pietermaritzburg high court was closed on Wednesday due to a water shortage.

“The area is experiencing an ongoing water shortage since 10 February 2026, which has impacted on court operations. Internal contingency measures have since been exhausted, leading to the temporary closure of the building,” the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

It said affected parties would be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. Operations are expected to resume on Thursday.

TimesLIVE