Pietermaritzburg court closes due to water shortage

Matters on the roll rescheduled

The Pietermaritzburg high court was closed on Wednesday due to a water shortage.

“The area is experiencing an ongoing water shortage since 10 February 2026, which has impacted on court operations. Internal contingency measures have since been exhausted, leading to the temporary closure of the building,” the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

It said affected parties would be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. Operations are expected to resume on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

