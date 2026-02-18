Reserve Bank wants to scrap the prime lending rate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The prime lending rate’s role had become 'largely administrative and detached from its original purpose', the Reserve Bank says in a paper. File photo

The South African Reserve Bank wants to scrap the country’s prime lending rate as soon as next year to make its main monetary policy rate the reference point in financial contracts, a discussion paper released by the bank shows.

The bank said in the paper the prime lending rate’s role had become “largely administrative and detached from its original purpose”, as shown by the fact that it had been fixed at 350 basis points above the policy rate since 2001.

There was a widespread misconception that the prime rate was the base rate for loan pricing and the fixed spread contributed to excessive bank profits, whereas lending rates were determined by factors such as bank funding costs and risk appetite, it added.

The Bank “prefers that the use of the prime lending rate as a reference rate ceases. Instead, [it] should be replaced with the … policy rate”.

The prime lending rate was intended as a base rate for pricing credit above the Bank’s policy rate. It is currently at 10.25% and the repo rate at 6.75%.

The change would create a clearer link between monetary policy decisions and lending rates and make it easier for consumers to understand how banks price their loans, the discussion paper said.

It is estimated more than R3.2-trillion of contracts are linked to the prime rate, so moving away from it should be done carefully and in 2027 at the earliest, the paper said.