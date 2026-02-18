Sangoma jailed for role in murder of Limpopo education official

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A “traditional healer” has been jailed for his part in a contract-for-murder taken out by the daughter of a Limpopo education official, whom he had accused of using poison.

Hlologelo Klaas Mogotlane, 36, pleaded guilty in the Polokwane high court. The court sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment for murder and 13 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, with the sentences ordered to run concurrently.

Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, who was a circuit manager at the Limpopo department of education, was murdered at his home in Mankweng Zone 1, outside the city, on December 28 2023.

His daughter, Mologadi Magdeline Mehlape, aged 28, was jailed in June last year to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery. She had unlocked the gate and main door, granting the perpetrators access to the house. Her father was ambushed in his bedroom while asleep, shot multiple times, and robbed of several valuables, including his cellphone.

Three other accused, Tshepo Gabriel Ranoto (34), Mahlodi Melida Mathole (34) and Michael Sello Molongoane (42), face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The trial for these accused has been separated and postponed to November 2-13.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said that in his plea, Mogotlane accepted his responsibility for his role that led to Mehlape’s death.

The court heard that the daughter consulted Mogotlane over the death of her mother.

The sangoma alleged that her father was responsible for her mother’s death through the use of muthi.

“When attempts to retaliate using traditional means failed, Mehlape enlisted the help of various family members to hire a contract killer, agreeing to pay R200,000 for the murder.”

The high court said the sangoma was an instigator behind the murder “as he told the deceased’s child that her mother was poisoned, and the results of his prediction led us to where we are today”.

TimesLIVE